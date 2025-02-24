It is not every day that a girl gets to wear clothes which have been dreamed up by a top designer and television personality.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that’s what happened for these young ladies who were all dressed up for a fashion show with a difference.

A show for their parents

The people concerned were Sunderland Rangers and Guides who modelled their latest uniforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showing off the new mix-and-match uniforms are Oriel James, 15; Sarah Busfield, 10; Ruth Walker, 11; Natalie Charles, 8; and Jennifer Heaton, 15. | se

Their mix-and-match clothes were designed by Jeff Banks, who founded the Warehouse chain of shops and was co-presenter of BBC’s Clothes Show in 1990.

Read More The Tyne Wear saga which unfolded in 1990 and still gets talked about today

The girls, who were from the Sunderland North Division, modelled the new outfits for their parents at the Seaburn Centre.

It’s your 1990 memories we want

How we reported the story of the Rangers and Guides with new uniforms to model. | se

Showing off the new mix-and-match uniforms are Oriel James, 15, Sarah Busfield, 10, Ruth Walker, 11, Natalie Charles, 8, and Jennifer Heaton, 15.

Do you remember the event and can you tell us more about it. Were you a member of the Guides or Rangers in 1990 and which section were you in?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you remember who your friends were and have you kept in touch with them? Or is there another aspect of Wearside history you would like to share.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]