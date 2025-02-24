The Guides who became the models of a top designer's clothes
But that’s what happened for these young ladies who were all dressed up for a fashion show with a difference.
A show for their parents
The people concerned were Sunderland Rangers and Guides who modelled their latest uniforms.
Their mix-and-match clothes were designed by Jeff Banks, who founded the Warehouse chain of shops and was co-presenter of BBC’s Clothes Show in 1990.
The girls, who were from the Sunderland North Division, modelled the new outfits for their parents at the Seaburn Centre.
Showing off the new mix-and-match uniforms are Oriel James, 15, Sarah Busfield, 10, Ruth Walker, 11, Natalie Charles, 8, and Jennifer Heaton, 15.
