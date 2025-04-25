Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland man holds a London Marathon record which has stood for 41 years.

One of the city’s finest sporting heroes is Glenn Forster and we raise a toast to him today as we count down to this year’s big event.

The quickest Wearsider over 26 miles

He holds the record for the quickest ever run achieved by a Wearsider over the distance and he did it in the London Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 8 seconds.

He ran the time in the 1984 event and finished a fantastic 12th that year.

He also won marathons in Utrecht (2.17.59), Glasgow (2.17.42) and Nuremburg (2.19.01).

He ran under the 2hr 20min barrier seven times, as well as representing Britain in the 1985 World Cup in Japan, where he finished 41st.

‘It’s really quite something to be the fastest ever marathon runner to come from Sunderland’

Forster hung up his marathon boots in 1990, but continued to represent Sunderland Harriers over shorter distances.

His record as the city’s fastest runner still stands and, in 2012, he admitted it was an honour that his mark remained.

“It’s really quite something to be the fastest ever marathon runner to come from Sunderland, ” added Forster 13 years ago.

“We have had lads born in Sunderland who’ve moved elsewhere and raced for other clubs, but no-one’s beaten that time.”

Glenn is one of many Wearside heroes to have done Sunderland proud in the race over the years.

Tell us about the great achievements by Wearsiders that you remember from the past. Email [email protected]