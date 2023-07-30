News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures from Sunderland's Fordfield Road over the past 20 years, including a VIP visit

A focus on Fordfield Road: 9 photos from the last 20 years of the Sunderland street

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Jul 2023, 08:21 BST

What links an Irish music legend, a football club mascot, and the drums.

The answer is Fordfield Road in Sunderland and we looked through the Sunderland Echo archives to find all of these photos from the street.

There's a country music legend in town in 2007, and SAFC mascot Samson helped to open a toy library in 2004.

A let's drum up memories of a Highfield Community School music session in 2006.

Scenes from Fordfield Road but how many do you remember?

SAFC mascot Samson helped to launch a toy library and neighbourhood nursery at the Ford Sure Start Centre.

2. SAFC mascot Samson helped to launch a toy library and neighbourhood nursery at the Ford Sure Start Centre.

Back to 2006 for a music session at Highfield Community School.

3. Back to 2006 for a music session at Highfield Community School.

Flashback to 2007 for a look at Ford and Hylton Club.

4. Flashback to 2007 for a look at Ford and Hylton Club.

Related topics:HistorySunderlandNostalgia