News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
So many great scenes from Highfield Academy, but how many do you remember?
So many great scenes from Highfield Academy, but how many do you remember?

Oh yes they did! 9 retro photos from Highfield Academy including the day they learned how to do a panto hiss

Ah yes, we can hear the cries of ‘it’s behind you’ right now!

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:53 am
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:54 am

We love reminiscing on school days at schools across Sunderland and we have spotlighted Hylton Castle Primary School, High View Nursery, and Fulwell Juniors as well as many more.

Now comes a chance to re-live some classroom memories from Highfield Academy and Highfield School.

Who remembers the day when pupils learned how to boo and hiss at pantomime characters in 2007. Or how about the day you dressed as Wild West characters in 2008, or enjoyed a dancing session in 2009?

Have a look at our archive collection.

1. Moseying on back to 2008

A dinner with a Wild West theme at the school 14 years ago and it looks like Connor Williams and Charli Smillie were enjoying the day. Also pictured is catering supervisor Jillian Jenner.

Photo: CA

Photo Sales

2. A chapter from 2008

A visit from the mobile library in 2008. Do you recognise the pupils in the picture?

Photo: CA

Photo Sales

3. Wickedly good memories from 2007

Fancy that! Pupils were given a lesson in booing, cheering and hissing at pantomime characters in 2007. Remember this?

Photo: TY

Photo Sales

4. Hands up for memories from 2006

An outstanding Ofsted report got this reaction from pupils in 2006. Recognise anyone?

Photo: CA

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3