Oh yes they did! 9 retro photos from Highfield Academy including the day they learned how to do a panto hiss
Ah yes, we can hear the cries of ‘it’s behind you’ right now!
We love reminiscing on school days at schools across Sunderland and we have spotlighted Hylton Castle Primary School, High View Nursery, and Fulwell Juniors as well as many more.
Now comes a chance to re-live some classroom memories from Highfield Academy and Highfield School.
Who remembers the day when pupils learned how to boo and hiss at pantomime characters in 2007. Or how about the day you dressed as Wild West characters in 2008, or enjoyed a dancing session in 2009?
Have a look at our archive collection.
