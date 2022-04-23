What a mix of reminders we found in the Sunderland Echo archives and we hope you love this step back in time.

Who remembers when the school did a performance of Romeo and Juliet with a Black Cats versus Magpies twist?

How about the time when pupils sold reindeer dust for charity. It’s all in our retro feature so join us for a journey back to the classroom.

1. Celebrating a big anniversary Fulwell Junior School students Alfie Wallace-Duncan was portraying Winston Churchill and Dan Wright was a miner for the school's 110th anniversary celebrations in 2019. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Ho ho hoping for your 2012 recollections Fulwell Junior School pupils Lucy Archer, Lucy Goodings, Jamie Scrafton, Carys Kemp, Robyn Barker, and Eva Lowes were selling reindeer dust to raise money for Pawz For Thought, in Fulwell Road, Sunderland. They are seen here in the shop with Daizy the dog. Photo: Angela Burn Photo Sales

3. Talented in 2014 Fulwell Junior School pupils performed Romeo and Juliet with a Magpie v Black Cats twist 8 years ago and here are Ben Wrathmall and Juliet Ammi Hunt in the main roles. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. A royal occasion in 2009 Prince Edward was a visitor to the school for the centenary celebrations in 2009. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales