Gone 45 years ago: The year when this Sunderland favourite pub closed
The demise of the Ford Hotel had been on the cards.
Too costly to repair
Brewery bosses had decided that it would be too costly to repair damage at the Ford and show a profit.
What are your memories of it and what did you love most about the place?
Our story at the time said: “A sobering thought for today is that the Ford Hotel in Hylton Road has closed its doors – for good.
‘A long and losing battle against vandals’
“And the boarded windows mark the end of a long and losing battle against vandals.”
Our story on the Ford in 1980 told how there was a move to knock it down and replace it with a supermarket but planning permission was not granted at the time.
It added: “At the moment, the brewery has no plans for the pub - but it will never open again to the drinking classes.”
Retro at Rumours and Roxie
Other popular venues in 1980 included Rumours, Roxie, and lots of clubs such as North Biddick, Sunderland Thistle, Ryhope Poplars, Ryhope Workmens, Grindon Broadway and Southwick, .
Maybe the nightclub scene was more your style. If so, there were lots of choices including Annabel, Foster’s, Finos and Dixons.
Further afield, how about The Bell at Horden, The Castle Inn at Durham, The Old Mill at Houghton-le-Spring or The Jingling Gate at West Pelton.
Was there a pub which was your favourite and which you miss?
