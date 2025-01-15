Farringdon Row: 80 years of memories crammed into one stunning photo gallery

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Jan 2025, 13:56 BST

What a transformation there has been in the Farringdon Row area.

Re-live it all in this set of Sunderland Echo photos which show the road from the 1930s onwards.

An award-winning pub, a demolition scene and plenty of reconstruction get our attention.

Have a look and then re-live your own memories by emailing [email protected]

Farringdon Row in the 1930s pictured in this aerial view of the area.

1. Back to the 1930s

Farringdon Row in the 1930s pictured in this aerial view of the area. | se

A flashback to how the area looked in 1971 with a cemetery in the Echo archive view.

2. One from 50 years ago

A flashback to how the area looked in 1971 with a cemetery in the Echo archive view. | se

This photo showing the demolition of D Shaft Tower at Wearmouth Colliery was taken from Farringdon Row in 1994.

3. Demolished in 1994

This photo showing the demolition of D Shaft Tower at Wearmouth Colliery was taken from Farringdon Row in 1994. | se

Thomasz Koslowski was in the picture in 2005 when he pointed out the area of Farringdon Row which was proposed for development.

4. All change in 2005

Thomasz Koslowski was in the picture in 2005 when he pointed out the area of Farringdon Row which was proposed for development. | se

