Re-live it all in this set of Sunderland Echo photos which show the road from the 1930s onwards.
An award-winning pub, a demolition scene and plenty of reconstruction get our attention.
1. Back to the 1930s
Farringdon Row in the 1930s pictured in this aerial view of the area. | se
2. One from 50 years ago
A flashback to how the area looked in 1971 with a cemetery in the Echo archive view. | se
3. Demolished in 1994
This photo showing the demolition of D Shaft Tower at Wearmouth Colliery was taken from Farringdon Row in 1994. | se
4. All change in 2005
Thomasz Koslowski was in the picture in 2005 when he pointed out the area of Farringdon Row which was proposed for development. | se
