Council leaders are delighted that plans for a new flagship residential neighbourhood of 165 homes has been given the go-ahead.

As part of the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan development, work can soon begin on the Farringdon Row neighbourhood which will see the 4.57 acre brownfield site transformed with 67 homes and 98 apartments set to be built.

The homes and apartments, which will range in size from 2-3 bedrooms and 1-2 bedrooms respectively, will be available for long-term rent and is part of the City Council’s vision to create a “more liveable city”.

A computer generated image of how the homes in Farringdon Row will look. | Placefirst/LDRS

The properties are set to be interspersed with green space and communal gardens with the Farringdon Row site offering views over the River Wear and the new Riverside Park.

A cliff top walkway is also proposed around the eastern edge of the site, as well as publicly-accessible green space, informal play areas and drainage improvements.

Planning permission was granted at a Planning and Highways Committee meeting on January 6.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for business, housing and regeneration at Sunderland City Council, said: “I am delighted that plans for new homes at Farringdon Row will very soon be under construction, creating more city centre accommodation that will boost the number of residents living in the heart of Sunderland.

“Riverside Sunderland is a critical driver for the regeneration of the whole of the city centre, as we know that by increasing our residential population and driving more businesses to locate here we can deliver the critical mass of people needed to support our retail core and leisure venues, in turn uplifting the whole area.

“It’s a massive step forward in a part of the city that is quite simply unrecognisable from the place it once was.”

The development is being created by property developer Placefirst in conjunction with Sunderland City Council, the North East Combined Authority and Homes England who worked together to secure critical funding to support the delivery of this brownfield site in the Riverside regeneration area.

Alun Davies, Head of Planning at Placefirst, said: “Amidst an ongoing housing crisis, the urgency to deliver better rental options in cities has never been greater.

“By working closely with Sunderland City Council we’re pleased to have been able to fast-track the progress of this development to help realise Sunderland’s potential as one of the North East’s most vibrant and sought-after locations.

“There doesn’t need to be a compromise between high-quality sustainable housing, green spaces, and accessible city centre living and Farringdon Row’s sustainability credentials, abundant greenery and central location show our commitment to delivering all three.

“We look forward to continuing to serve Sunderland’s growing communities, ensuring our homes meet the city’s evolving needs, as we start on site later this year.”

Farringdon Row is the second residential neighbourhood within Sunderland’s city centre regeneration project dubbed ‘Riverside Sunderland’, which aims to build 1,000 new homes and 1 million sq ft of office space in the former industrial heart of the city.

The plans were completed in collaboration with local architects ID Partnerships and development consultants IC Planning, sustainable engineering consultants Cundall, landscape architects LUC and mechanical and electrical engineering consultants TACE.

The Riverside Sunderland masterplan aims to double the residential population in the city centre and increase employment by 50 per cent and fits with the city’s housing strategy which will see 7,000 new homes built by 2030.