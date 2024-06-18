11 Sunderland legends who would have made a dream England team

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Jun 2024, 13:56 BST

Imagine it. You’re the England manager but you can only choose a squad of SAFC legends.

Who would make your starting 11 and would it match our line-up?

Okay, so we’ve chosen almost all forwards but let’s face it - what a forward line it would be with Clough, Phillips, Bent, Buchan and Defoe in it.

Tell us if you agree with our selection - or is there a Wearside hero we’ve missed out.

Every one a Sunderland legend. Tell us which was your favourite.

1. What a line-up

Every one a Sunderland legend. Tell us which was your favourite.

Sunderland's all-time record League goalscorer, pictured in the 1920s. He netted 209 goals for the Black Cats in 379 games and played six times for England, scoring four times.

2. Charlie Buchan

Sunderland's all-time record League goalscorer, pictured in the 1920s. He netted 209 goals for the Black Cats in 379 games and played six times for England, scoring four times.

The Hendon-born forward led Sunderland to glory in the 1937 FA Cup Final. He scored 118 goals in 245 appearances for SAFC and played 13 games for England, scoring seven goals.

3. Raich Carter

The Hendon-born forward led Sunderland to glory in the 1937 FA Cup Final. He scored 118 goals in 245 appearances for SAFC and played 13 games for England, scoring seven goals.

Len Shackleton shows off his mazy dribbling skills at Roker Park in 1956. He played 320 times for Sunderland, scored 97 goals and starred five times for England.

4. Len Shackleton

Len Shackleton shows off his mazy dribbling skills at Roker Park in 1956. He played 320 times for Sunderland, scored 97 goals and starred five times for England.

