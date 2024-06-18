11 Sunderland legends who would have made a dream England team

Who would make your starting 11 and would it match our line-up?

Okay, so we’ve chosen almost all forwards but let’s face it - what a forward line it would be with Clough, Phillips, Bent, Buchan and Defoe in it.

Tell us if you agree with our selection - or is there a Wearside hero we’ve missed out.

What a line-up Every one a Sunderland legend. Tell us which was your favourite.

Charlie Buchan Sunderland's all-time record League goalscorer, pictured in the 1920s. He netted 209 goals for the Black Cats in 379 games and played six times for England, scoring four times.

Raich Carter The Hendon-born forward led Sunderland to glory in the 1937 FA Cup Final. He scored 118 goals in 245 appearances for SAFC and played 13 games for England, scoring seven goals.

Len Shackleton Len Shackleton shows off his mazy dribbling skills at Roker Park in 1956. He played 320 times for Sunderland, scored 97 goals and starred five times for England.