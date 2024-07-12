11 pictures of England fans in Sunderland during Euro 2020, including fans in Street Bar and The Rabbit

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:01 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 16:01 BST

Almost there. But England have one epic battle to go in Euro 2024 - with all of Wearside right behind them.

There will probably be more scenes like these which were recorded during Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 due to Covid-19.

Our photographers visited Street Bar and The Rabbit to get views of fans going through the emotions of watching the Three Lions.

As you get ready to do it once more, re-live these momentous scenes from Sunderland.

So good. Scenes from the Street Bar and Rabbit during Euro 2020.

1. Good times never felt so good in Sunderland

So good. Scenes from the Street Bar and Rabbit during Euro 2020. | se

Three Lions on the shirt and plenty of backing from these two at The Rabbit.

2. Retro at The Rabbit

Three Lions on the shirt and plenty of backing from these two at The Rabbit. | se

England fans going through all the emotions at The Rabbit three years ago.

3. Oh the tension

England fans going through all the emotions at The Rabbit three years ago. | se

Scenes from the Street Bar in Sunderland. Tell us if you spotted a familiar face.

4. Lots of support

Scenes from the Street Bar in Sunderland. Tell us if you spotted a familiar face. | se

