Nine pictures of fans in Sunderland showing their support for England over the years

Three Lions? We’ve got nine retro Sunderland photos as we get ready to roar England on once more.

There’s the couple who had a lifesize cutout of David Beckham outside their home, and the school which recreated a penalty shootout.

Let’s kick-off the Euro atmosphere with this look back through the Echo archives.

And why not enjoy another look at this fantastic video of fans at The Stack Seaburn celebrating England’s Euro win against Denmark three years ago.

1 . Sunderland's right behind you Nine times that Sunderland people got into the England spirit in style.

2 . Flagging up a 2003 memory They bought flags, shirts, caps and more in this Sunderland scene from All Sports in The Bridges in 2003.

3 . On the spot at New Penshaw Primary England's penalty shootout from the 2004 Euros match against Portugal was recreated at New Penshaw Primary School. MP Fraser Kemp took the shot with Allan Spencer, chairman of the school governors, in goal.

4 . Elizabeth's wonderful backing Elizabeth Carter flagged up her support for the Three Lions in this photo from 2004.