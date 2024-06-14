11 cheery pictures from Chaplins of England fans in the Sunderland pub in 2006

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Jun 2024, 05:45 BST

Re-living a night of high emotion from Chaplins in 2006

We’ve got flags, shirts and fans galore - and it’s all from a night of watching England on the telly in 2006.

As we count down to England’s first match in Euro 2024, here are 11 reminders of supporters having a great time in Chaplins 18 years ago.

It was packed and the Echo was there to capture the atmosphere. Re-live it all once more.

Taking you back to a 2006 night of international football on the telly in Chaplins.

1. Stand up if you remember these scenes

Taking you back to a 2006 night of international football on the telly in Chaplins. | se

Shrouded in an England flag and ready to cheer the team on in 2006.

2. Cheers from Chaplins

Shrouded in an England flag and ready to cheer the team on in 2006. | se

Ready for another tense day of watching England in action.

3. Fans in the picture

Ready for another tense day of watching England in action. | se

Three Lions on the shirt and hopes for an England win against Sweden.

4. Backing the team

Three Lions on the shirt and hopes for an England win against Sweden. | se

