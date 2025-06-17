I could not believe it when Emeli Sandé sang Happy Birthday to me
Sunderland pensioner Elsie, now 91, shared memories of the day when she got a double dose of celebration at the Stadium of Light.
She graduated as an Honorary Fellow of the University of Sunderland in the same week that she turned 90.
Elsie told Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner all about it in episode 5 of the latest series of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.
‘Emeli Sande started the singing off’
During the interview, Elsie showed off a proud possession. It was a photo of her at the graduation ceremony.
“That’s me in the middle with my gown and mortar board,” she said.
But a day of real highs was about to get even better, as Elsie explained.
“They mentioned on the stage that I had just had my 90th birthday. It was a big lunch and Emeli Sande started the singing off.
“Then they brought a tray with two birthday cakes out, and they had 90 on them. Everyone got a piece! It was great.”
It was a wonderful memory for Elsie in a life which has been packed with them.
Catch Elsie’s interview on podcast
Elsie has relived them all in the latest episode of our Wearside Echoes podcasts, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.
She also relived the days when she was evacuated from Sunderland during World War II, and remembered ‘sobbing’ as she went on the train journey to Thirsk.
Elsie also recalled the time when, as a young adult, she worked as a junior clerk and had to type up a report on a promising young footballer coming through the ranks at school. It was Jimmy Montgomery.
And she remembered the days when she kept award-winning budgerigars, as well as the time when she met Mickey Rooney on stage.
Elsie still gives public talks for the Friends of Sunderland Museums (Fosums) and she has a memory like no other.
Wearside Echoes series 2 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
