'I cried my eyes out when I was evacuated': Sunderland woman, 91, shares incredible memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Jun 2025, 16:11 BST

Elsie Ronald may well be a contender for the most switched on 91 year old in Sunderland.

The Fellow of Sunderland University - who got the honour from Emeli Sande as Emeli sang Happy Birthday to her - has shared her memories in an amazing interview.

A life well lived - but Elsie still has one aim

Elsie spoke to Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner for the latest episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast.

Elsie Ronald from Southwick Reach in 2018, with an image of herself as a child (middle). Elsie Ronald from Southwick Reach in 2018, with an image of herself as a child (middle).
Elsie Ronald from Southwick Reach in 2018, with an image of herself as a child (middle). | NW

She relived the days when she was evacuated from Sunderland during World War II, and remembered ‘sobbing’ as she went on the train journey to Thirsk.

Elsie also recalled the time when, as a young adult, she worked as a junior clerk and had to type up a report on a promising young footballer coming through the ranks at school. It was Jimmy Montgomery.

Elsie Ronald and her amazing memories of the air raids make for an interesting episode.Elsie Ronald and her amazing memories of the air raids make for an interesting episode.
Elsie Ronald and her amazing memories of the air raids make for an interesting episode. | se

And she remembered the days when she kept award-winning budgerigars, as well as the time when she met Mickey Rooney on stage.

Catch Elsie’s interview on podcast

Elsie still gives public talks for the Friends of Sunderland Museums (Fosums) and she has a memory like no other.

She has one remarkable aim that she wants to complete in her life - but you will have to listen to the podcast when it goes live on Tuesday, June 17.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands.Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands.
Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

