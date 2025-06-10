'I cried my eyes out when I was evacuated': Sunderland woman, 91, shares incredible memories
The Fellow of Sunderland University - who got the honour from Emeli Sande as Emeli sang Happy Birthday to her - has shared her memories in an amazing interview.
A life well lived - but Elsie still has one aim
Elsie spoke to Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner for the latest episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast.
She relived the days when she was evacuated from Sunderland during World War II, and remembered ‘sobbing’ as she went on the train journey to Thirsk.
Elsie also recalled the time when, as a young adult, she worked as a junior clerk and had to type up a report on a promising young footballer coming through the ranks at school. It was Jimmy Montgomery.
And she remembered the days when she kept award-winning budgerigars, as well as the time when she met Mickey Rooney on stage.
Catch Elsie’s interview on podcast
Elsie still gives public talks for the Friends of Sunderland Museums (Fosums) and she has a memory like no other.
She has one remarkable aim that she wants to complete in her life - but you will have to listen to the podcast when it goes live on Tuesday, June 17.
In the meantime, you can catch lots of other episodes by visiting here.
Wearside Echoes series 2 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
Meeting all of your mobility aids related needs
If you’ve been looking for a mobility shop or mobility scooters near you, you need look no further. The team at Mobility Care Solutions are on hand to meet all of your mobility aids related needs.
Whether you require daily living aids to help you manage everyday activities more independently, or whether you’re seeking vehicle adaptations so you can travel under your own steam, their friendly and professional team can help you find the right products and equipment to suit your individual needs.
Make sure you follow Wearside Echoes here.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.