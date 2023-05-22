News you can trust since 1873
A tribute to ‘The Welly’, as Easington Welfare Centre stars in BBC radio series

The beating heart of a former pit village is the star of a new documentary.

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:56 BST- 2 min read

A BBC project funded by Historic England has captured the fond memories of people who use and love Easington Welfare Centre.

It tells how ‘The Welly’ is a hub of creativity and social interaction now, and provided a distraction from the stresses of pit closures by offering friendship and support when it was needed most.

Easington Colliery. Photo: Crown copyright - Historic England Archive.Easington Colliery. Photo: Crown copyright - Historic England Archive.
Easington Colliery. Photo: Crown copyright - Historic England Archive.
Still at the heart of the community

Thirty years later, it is still at the heart of the local community with regular events and activities.

The new documentary series is called ‘Going Down The Welly’ and reveals personal stories about the social club over the past 60 years.

Fun times at the Knit and Natter

It is partnership between Creative Lives and BBC Radio Tees, and funded by Historic England, Northern Souls.

Producer, Rachel Teate spoke to 12 Easington locals about their relationship with The Welly, from those who knew it as children to volunteers who give their time to ensure its continued survival.

The interviews – available on BBC Sounds - demonstrate how the Centre played a key role in Easington’s history, and capture the fun and creativity to be found at weekly sessions held at The Welly today, such as ‘Knit and Natter’.

A vital piece of East Durham history

Jess Plant, England Director of Creative Lives, said: “This project shines a light on how important everyday creativity is, and seeks to uncover the stories that would otherwise be lost.

Easington Welfare Centre. Photo: Creative Lives.Easington Welfare Centre. Photo: Creative Lives.
Easington Welfare Centre. Photo: Creative Lives.
“The Welly provides a piece of vital history, and the stories from the pit, the miners and the volunteers showcase how necessary groups like this are for capturing shared history in a creative environment.”

A lifeline at a time of hardship and grief

Northern Souls - ‘Going Down The Welly’ is one of 57 projects that Historic England is funding through its Everyday Heritage Grants: Celebrating Working Class Histories.

Sean Curran, who leads on Everyday Heritage Grants at Historic England, said: “These personal and touching stories reveal the vital role that the Welly has played in Easington for many decades, forming the beating heart of the local community and often acting as a lifeline for many in times of financial hardship, loneliness and grief.”

Dancing at Easington Welfare Centre. Photo: Creative Lives.Dancing at Easington Welfare Centre. Photo: Creative Lives.
Dancing at Easington Welfare Centre. Photo: Creative Lives.
