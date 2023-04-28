News you can trust since 1873
Memories of Easington pit which closed 30 years ago.

12 pictures from the last days of Easington Colliery as we pay tribute to the pit ahead of the 30th anniversary of its closure

The 30th anniversary of the end of an East Durham era is fast approaching.

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST

Back in May 1993, Easington Colliery closed and 1,400 workers lost their jobs.

It brought an end to a 94-year history of mining in the County Durham community – and its main source of employment had gone.

Let’s look back on Easington pit and the pictures of an industry which shaped the village for decades.

Workers at the pit set new production records in 1975.

1. Thumbs-up in the 70s

Workers at the pit set new production records in 1975. Photo: se

A Sunderland Echo archive view of the pit in 1975.

2. Village life

A Sunderland Echo archive view of the pit in 1975. Photo: Sunderland Echo

The lodge banner sets off to the Durham Miners Gala in 1993 - the year that the pit closed.

3. Marching proud

The lodge banner sets off to the Durham Miners Gala in 1993 - the year that the pit closed. Photo: SE

A terrible day at Easington as the local residents hear the latest news from a pit official following the disaster at the colliery where 81 miners lost their lives in 1951..

4. The saddest day

A terrible day at Easington as the local residents hear the latest news from a pit official following the disaster at the colliery where 81 miners lost their lives in 1951.. Photo: se

