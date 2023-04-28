12 pictures from the last days of Easington Colliery as we pay tribute to the pit ahead of the 30th anniversary of its closure
The 30th anniversary of the end of an East Durham era is fast approaching.
Back in May 1993, Easington Colliery closed and 1,400 workers lost their jobs.
It brought an end to a 94-year history of mining in the County Durham community – and its main source of employment had gone.
Let’s look back on Easington pit and the pictures of an industry which shaped the village for decades.
Page 1 of 4