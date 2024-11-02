Unforgettable nights at Durham ice rink, now sadly nothing but memories
Hundreds of you reacted when we posted a picture of the famous old venue on our Wearside Echoes Facebook page recently.
It led to a flood of memories and we could not wait to share them with you.
‘I used to clean the ice’
Let’s start with Ian Turner who said: “I practically lived there in the 70's, great memories. Used to clean the ice in the afternoon to get a free pass for the night session.”
Lisa Guy commented: “Absolutely loved it there. Every Saturday.”
It was windy, said Lisa who added: “Loved watching the Wasps. Wasps V Whitley Warriors, full blown scraps every time.”
Thanks to Cath Smith who said: “Me and my friend Margaret Crosby went there all day Saturday & Sunday (2/6 a time). We made lots of friends who bought their skates there. Met up with them every week. 60’s era! Happy Days!”
‘Such a shame we lost it’
Marilyn Mansfield said: “Everyone went to the rink at sometime in their lives. Always felt safe.”
And to Andrew Morgan who said: “So many memories of the Rink, from the Friday night disco to watching the Wasps on a Sunday night. Such a shame we lost it and generations following never had the opportunity to experience it.”
Stephen Dixon remembered the time when the ice rink featured on TV, and added: “Remember Anneka Rice going there on Treasure Hunt.”
‘Ran for the last bus to Sunderland’
Marilyn Ing reminisced: “Skated in the afternoon, then watched the Durham Wasps (Earl Carlson was Captain), skated after the game then ran for the last bus to Sunderland. Always looked forward to Saturday.”
Thanks also to Elaine Harriman who said: “We used to watch the Durham Wasps train before we got on the ice in the 80s . What a speed they went. I never left hold of the sides.”
John Cunningham Gillson said: “Worked for Gordon Alderson electrical engineer, helped to maintain water driven generators that made the ice (1950s). Also went skating there.”
‘The best place to go on a weekend’
Andrea Dobinson said: “It was the best place to go on a weekend. Friday ice disco and Saturday hockey watching the Wasps. The good old days.”
Dozens more of you left comments and we thank you all.
