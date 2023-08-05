Sunderland and fancy dress - it's got history.
You just love getting dressed up as famous TV and film characters.
This is just a small sample of the fantastic costumes you wore, from Hagrid at Ottakars in 2005 to Borat at the Boxing Day dip in 2007. We know because we found it all in the Echo archives.
Throw in a smattering of Lazy Town, Cruella, Men in Black, Beauty and the Beast, and the Royle Family and it's quite the screen line-up.
1. 9 times you dressed up as famous TV and film characters. And what a job you did.
2. Ross Morgan and Dave Matthews were men in black at the 2006 Boxing Day Dip at Seaburn.
3. Staff at the Dunelm Mill store in Pallion dressed as Cruella to raise money for the Guide Dogs charity in 2005.
4. Don't you just love those smiles. Ruby Wootton and Bradley Connor dressed as characters from Lazy Town at the Little Learners Day Nursery in 2008.
Ruby Wootton and Bradley Connor dressed as characters from Lazy Town at the Little Learners Day Nursery in 2008.