News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

9 times you dressed up as TV and film characters

You love dressing up in Sunderland: From Cruella to Belle and Borat to the Royle Family

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Sunderland and fancy dress - it's got history.

You just love getting dressed up as famous TV and film characters.

This is just a small sample of the fantastic costumes you wore, from Hagrid at Ottakars in 2005 to Borat at the Boxing Day dip in 2007. We know because we found it all in the Echo archives.

Throw in a smattering of Lazy Town, Cruella, Men in Black, Beauty and the Beast, and the Royle Family and it's quite the screen line-up.

Have a look.

9 times you dressed up as famous TV and film characters. And what a job you did.

1. 9 times you dressed up as famous TV and film characters. And what a job you did.

9 times you dressed up as famous TV and film characters. And what a job you did.

Photo Sales
Ross Morgan and Dave Matthews were men in black at the 2006 Boxing Day Dip at Seaburn.

2. Ross Morgan and Dave Matthews were men in black at the 2006 Boxing Day Dip at Seaburn.

Ross Morgan and Dave Matthews were men in black at the 2006 Boxing Day Dip at Seaburn.

Photo Sales
Staff at the Dunelm Mill store in Pallion dressed as Cruella to raise money for the Guide Dogs charity in 2005.

3. Staff at the Dunelm Mill store in Pallion dressed as Cruella to raise money for the Guide Dogs charity in 2005.

Staff at the Dunelm Mill store in Pallion dressed as Cruella to raise money for the Guide Dogs charity in 2005.

Photo Sales
Don't you just love those smiles. Ruby Wootton and Bradley Connor dressed as characters from Lazy Town at the Little Learners Day Nursery in 2008.

4. Don't you just love those smiles. Ruby Wootton and Bradley Connor dressed as characters from Lazy Town at the Little Learners Day Nursery in 2008.

Don't you just love those smiles. Ruby Wootton and Bradley Connor dressed as characters from Lazy Town at the Little Learners Day Nursery in 2008.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:TVFilmSunderlandNostalgia