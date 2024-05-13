Nine Sunderland Dr Who memories as we travel back in time to celebrate the new series

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th May 2024, 13:28 BST

Who’s ready for 9 wonderful Wearside memories of the Time Lord

Dr Who is back

Season 14 came to our TV screens at the weekend in a magnificently musical theme.

It got us thinking about all the Time Lord’s links to Wearside and there are plenty.

How about the husband and wife who watched every episode in a marathon session which ended in their own book in 2013.

Or the man who built a fundraising Dalek that same year.

We have it all and more in this Echo archive tribute. Read on.

9 reasons why Sunderland loves Dr Who and long may it continue.

1. Time and relative dimension in Sunderland

Dr Who and the Daleks visited St Patrick's RC Primary in 2003 to help raise money for a new IT suite for the school.

2. Materialising at St Patrick's

Back to 2005 when Ray Phillips, Andrew Green, Rob Ritchie and Deb Fenwick packed into the sitting room of Andrew's home for a photo to preview a new series of the TV hit.

3. Packed in Pennywell

Durham residents Sandra Whitmore and her Dalek compost bin in 2005.

4. Exterminating rubbish in 2005

