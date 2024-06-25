Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Who remembers when Wearside hosted a game of football with Dachshund James, Emile Husky and Frank Labrador in the team?

It happened in 2010 when a Washington vet got right behind England in the World Cup - but he gave it a twist.

Paul Marriner is closed down in midfield by the canine team. | se

The manager was Fabio Chihuahua

Paul Marriner, a pet carer at My Pet Stop in Fallingsby Lane, was the man behind the idea. He got some of his dogs dressed up in England shirts for a match with a difference.

Ready for action and all dressed up in England colours. | se

A midfield tussle between dogs

The game went so well that My Pet Stop held it all again for the World Cup in 2014.

Look at the great names that Paul gave the players, and we are wondering what alternative canine names we could give to the current team.