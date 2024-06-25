Sunderland's Doggy World Cup, when Emile Husky, Woof Rooney and Ashley Collie played football in Wearside
and live on Freeview channel 276
Who remembers when Wearside hosted a game of football with Dachshund James, Emile Husky and Frank Labrador in the team?
It happened in 2010 when a Washington vet got right behind England in the World Cup - but he gave it a twist.
The manager was Fabio Chihuahua
Paul Marriner, a pet carer at My Pet Stop in Fallingsby Lane, was the man behind the idea. He got some of his dogs dressed up in England shirts for a match with a difference.
A midfield tussle between dogs
The game went so well that My Pet Stop held it all again for the World Cup in 2014.
Look at the great names that Paul gave the players, and we are wondering what alternative canine names we could give to the current team.
Share your thoughts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.