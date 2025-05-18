Two young men from Sunderland cycle 3,000 miles to Morocco, turning joblessness into a charitable adventure through France, Spain, and Gibraltar.

The call for people to get on their bikes was never more taken seriously than by these two keen cyclists in the 1980s.

Two lads who failed to find full-time work did just that when they got on their bikes and rode for 3,000 miles.

Sunderland to Morocco via France, Spain and Gibraltar

Nick Connor, from East Boldon, and Andrew Pearson from Sunderland, planned cycle to Morocco in 1989 to raise cash for Save The Children.

Nick and Andrew decided to use the time that they had on their hands for a good cause.

Mapping their route in 1989 were Nick Connor (right) of East Boldon and Andrew Pearson (left) of Sunderland. | se

Nick (17), of Belle View Villas, said at the time: It gives us something worthwhile to do.”

He added: “We are both getting in training for it now.”

How the Sunderland Echo reported on the 1989 mega marathon for Nick and Andrew. | se

How did they do on the three month adventure?

Their 3,000-mile round trip was due to take in France and Spain as well as Gibraltar. And the duo, who went to school together on North Tyneside, were hoping their efforts would help to raise £5,000.

Two Ridgeback mountain bikes for their epic journey were provided by the Newcastle Cycle Centre for the trek which was expected to last for three months.

Does anyone know how the lads did on their journey?

We would love to know more about Nick and Andrew and the adventures they had on their trip.

Get in touch. Send your emails to [email protected].