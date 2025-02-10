Rarely has a clock had so much attention than in this saga from 1989.

It caused a stir between bus drivers, train drivers, WI residents and local people in 1989 - and all because it had been moved to a new destination.

The Main Road Garage in East Boldon, seen here in a 1950s photo and with the clock in the picture. | sg

Right on time - until 1989 that is

Let us explain. Bus crews said the clock had kept them on schedule between Sunderland, South Tyneside and Newcastle for decades.

But it had been removed from their route to help train drivers.

The timepiece, which was a local landmark on Sunderland Road at Black’s Corner, East Boldon, was given a new home.

Time was flying in this 1989 row between bus drivers, train crews, WI members and local residents. | se

It didn’t fare well for the bus drivers

It was due to be lifted high on a pole at the new Main Road Garage at Station Approach.

The clock was a replica of the one situated on the Sunderland Echo building in Pennywell. The garage was owned by cousins Ernie and Eddie Ellison.

Ernie spoke to us at the time and said: “The bus drivers, Women’s Institute and residents have complained about us taking the clock away.”

The clock at the centre of the 1989 row was a replica of the Sunderland Echo timepiece, seen here at Pennywell in 2005. | se

‘The clock has two faces and now will be put up at our new premises’

“The clock has two faces and now will be put up at our new premises near the station and instead of bus drivers and passengers seeing the correct time it will be the train drivers and their commuters.”

Were you one of the bus drivers who remembered the change of destination for the clock?

Tell us more about the 1989 story with a difference by emailing [email protected],