Cricket heroes meet up again - 40 years after their cup heroics
These former teammates met up once more - 40 years after they performed heroics to win a cricket competition.
Glorious memories from 1985
It was back in July 1985 when Seaham Harbour Cricket Club 1st XI won the Sportsback Armbrister Trophy.
One of the players was Alan Smith and he said: “This was the Harbour’s first appearance in the final and the road to the final was extremely difficult.
“The victory was made even more impressive as they faced Gateshead Fell in the final. They were a very powerful side which included Richie Richardson who, at the time, was the highest paid professional in the North East and was currently opening the batting for the West Indies.
‘All the Harbour players performed extremely well’
“The Harbour chose not to employ a professional and the team was made up of eleven local Harbour lads. On the evening all the Harbour players performed extremely well and ran out comfortable winners.”
The 2025 reunion involved a dinner which was held in the Samrat restaurant in Seaham.
Alan added: “Wonderfully, all eleven team members are still alive. It was an excellent evening with much catching up to do, lots of reminiscing and more than one story which seemed rather far fetched!
Roll on the 50 year reunion!
“Everyone enjoyed the evening and the players were told to put the date of July 2035 in their diaries for the 50th anniversary reunion!”
Here are the team photos from 1985 and the reunion in 2025.
Pictured are, Back Row; Ian McGrath, Nigel Gleghorn, Alan Smith, Neil Forrest, Sean McKenna, David Leslie.
Front Row; Brian Forster, Bill Smith, Stuart Lacey (Captain), Stephen Robson, Jeff Laws.
