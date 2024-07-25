Christmas in July: It's Christmaaaas! A retro summer look at the festive season in Sunderland
Yes, it really is a thing. The festive season in Summer.
Christmas in July Day is celebrated on the 25th of this month. Okay, so it’s an American day.
But we fancied a piece of it and here are 11 Sunderland scenes from seasons gone by.
We’ve got carols, turkey, lights, panto, Santa and toys. All we need is your memories of these Echo archive photos.
