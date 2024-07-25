Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yes, it really is a thing. The festive season in Summer.

Christmas in July Day is celebrated on the 25th of this month. Okay, so it’s an American day.

But we fancied a piece of it and here are 11 Sunderland scenes from seasons gone by.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...