When 'Roy Keane' camped outside a Sunderland store and got a bargain buy
It wasn’t the famous footballer and manager but a Sunderland man with the same name who beat the queues for bargains in the post Christmas sales.
Camping in a cardboard box
Local bargain hunter Roy was one of two Sunderland men who spent Christmas Day camping outside a store.
He was joined by Dominic Wild and they were rewarded for their efforts by getting the goods for free.
Roy set up camp in a cardboard box and had blankets to keep him warm outside Thursby's store at 10.30am on Christmas Eve.
Down from £1,699 - and he got it for free
He was waiting for a three-piece suite which had been reduced from £1,699 to £99 and a coffee table reduced from £179 to £10.
He said it was quite fun once they got nestled in their cardboard boxes.
