Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Roy Keane’ was right on the spot when sales fever hit Wearside in 1995.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t the famous footballer and manager but a Sunderland man with the same name who beat the queues for bargains in the post Christmas sales.

Roy Keane, left, and Dominic Wild, right, with store owner Philip Thursby. | se

Camping in a cardboard box

Local bargain hunter Roy was one of two Sunderland men who spent Christmas Day camping outside a store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was joined by Dominic Wild and they were rewarded for their efforts by getting the goods for free.

Roy set up camp in a cardboard box and had blankets to keep him warm outside Thursby's store at 10.30am on Christmas Eve.

The year when 'Roy Keane' picked up a 'free' by queueing all night. | se

Down from £1,699 - and he got it for free

He was waiting for a three-piece suite which had been reduced from £1,699 to £99 and a coffee table reduced from £179 to £10.

He said it was quite fun once they got nestled in their cardboard boxes.

Tell us about the best bargain you ever got in the sales. Email [email protected]