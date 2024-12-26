When 'Roy Keane' camped outside a Sunderland store and got a bargain buy

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Dec 2024, 14:32 GMT
‘Roy Keane’ was right on the spot when sales fever hit Wearside in 1995.

It wasn’t the famous footballer and manager but a Sunderland man with the same name who beat the queues for bargains in the post Christmas sales.

Roy Keane, left, and Dominic Wild, right, with store owner Philip Thursby.Roy Keane, left, and Dominic Wild, right, with store owner Philip Thursby.
Roy Keane, left, and Dominic Wild, right, with store owner Philip Thursby. | se

Camping in a cardboard box

Local bargain hunter Roy was one of two Sunderland men who spent Christmas Day camping outside a store.

He was joined by Dominic Wild and they were rewarded for their efforts by getting the goods for free.

Roy set up camp in a cardboard box and had blankets to keep him warm outside Thursby's store at 10.30am on Christmas Eve.

The year when 'Roy Keane' picked up a 'free' by queueing all night.The year when 'Roy Keane' picked up a 'free' by queueing all night.
The year when 'Roy Keane' picked up a 'free' by queueing all night. | se

Down from £1,699 - and he got it for free

He was waiting for a three-piece suite which had been reduced from £1,699 to £99 and a coffee table reduced from £179 to £10.

He said it was quite fun once they got nestled in their cardboard boxes.

