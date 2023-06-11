Fancy a cuppa?

We do, but why do it in 2023 when we can take a trip to cosy cafe scenes from the Echo archives - some long gone and others still very much with us.

Johnny Ringo's was having a busy day when this photo was taken in 1997.

Let's have a look at Johnny Ringos in 1997 and the Oslo cafe in Park Lane in 2006.

Read More What to expect from new cafe Ruhe as it gears up to open at Sunderland's Roker Park

Lovely Louis was a real favourite

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We couldn't go for a cuppa without calling in Louis. Here it is in 2018.

Louis cafe on its final day in 2018.

There's Cafe Luma in 2003, and Basha in the Park Lane Shopping Village in 2004.

Taking you back to Tomasetti's

Over in Seaham, we've got the Featherbed Rock in Seaham in 2008 and the Lookout in 2013.

Happy days in the Lookout.

If you really want to turn back the clock, how about a brew in Tomasettis in 1955, Cleggs on the Lower Promenade or even the Beach Cafe in 1938.

Tomasetti's in Thornton Place in 1955. And if you were hungry, how about a Betta pie from next door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad