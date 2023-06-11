Cuppa time: But we're having a brew in these cafes from the archives
The kettle's on for archive footage of these Wearside and County Durham cafes
Fancy a cuppa?
We do, but why do it in 2023 when we can take a trip to cosy cafe scenes from the Echo archives - some long gone and others still very much with us.
Let's have a look at Johnny Ringos in 1997 and the Oslo cafe in Park Lane in 2006.
Lovely Louis was a real favourite
We couldn't go for a cuppa without calling in Louis. Here it is in 2018.
There's Cafe Luma in 2003, and Basha in the Park Lane Shopping Village in 2004.
Taking you back to Tomasetti's
Over in Seaham, we've got the Featherbed Rock in Seaham in 2008 and the Lookout in 2013.
If you really want to turn back the clock, how about a brew in Tomasettis in 1955, Cleggs on the Lower Promenade or even the Beach Cafe in 1938.
There's loads more we could have mentioned but which was your favourite? Email [email protected]