And look at what we found when we delved into the Sunderland Echo archives.
Here are 15 photo memories from 1988 to 2021 and they look at everything from stilt walking to planting onions.
In case you missed it;
1 / 4
We are heading to Springwell School for a look at the fabulous past of Broadway Junior School in Sunderland.
And look at what we found when we delved into the Sunderland Echo archives.
Here are 15 photo memories from 1988 to 2021 and they look at everything from stilt walking to planting onions.
In case you missed it;