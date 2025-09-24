I went back to school for a retro look at Broadway Juniors in 15 fabulous photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

We are heading to Springwell School for a look at the fabulous past of Broadway Junior School in Sunderland.

And look at what we found when we delved into the Sunderland Echo archives.

Here are 15 photo memories from 1988 to 2021 and they look at everything from stilt walking to planting onions.

A scene from School Meals Week at Broadway Junior School in 1988.

1. Bringing back Broadway memories

A scene from School Meals Week at Broadway Junior School in 1988. | se

These Broadway pupils were ready for an adventure at the Derwent Hill Outdoor Centre in 1995.

2. Off to Derwent Hill

These Broadway pupils were ready for an adventure at the Derwent Hill Outdoor Centre in 1995. | se

It was School Meals Week in 1998 when a Sunderland Echo photographer called in.

3. Time for a school meal

It was School Meals Week in 1998 when a Sunderland Echo photographer called in. | se

The Tin Productions company worked with pupils on a creative movement course at the school 18 years ago.

4. Creative in 2007

The Tin Productions company worked with pupils on a creative movement course at the school 18 years ago. | se

