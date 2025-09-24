And look at what we found when we delved into the Sunderland Echo archives.

Here are 15 photo memories from 1988 to 2021 and they look at everything from stilt walking to planting onions.

In case you missed it;

1 . Bringing back Broadway memories A scene from School Meals Week at Broadway Junior School in 1988. | se Photo Sales

2 . Off to Derwent Hill These Broadway pupils were ready for an adventure at the Derwent Hill Outdoor Centre in 1995. | se Photo Sales

3 . Time for a school meal It was School Meals Week in 1998 when a Sunderland Echo photographer called in. | se Photo Sales