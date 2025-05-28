'I once pulled 180 pairs of pants up on Britain's Got Talent': Wearside man's big BGT moment re-lived
Wearside man Gary, who was working as an architect in Sunderland, had just set his world record for putting on 211 pairs of pants in 25 minutes back in 2010.
‘I had pictures of the BGT judges on my pants’
Within a year, he was preparing to reprise the moment in front of BGT.
As we get ready for this year’s final of the hit show, Gary looked back on his own time in the BGT spotlight.
‘I was all ready for the big moment. It was eventful,” he told us, in an interview for the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.
“You had the likes of Amanda Holden, David Hasselhoff and Michael McIntyre. My act was to go out on stage, pull up a few pairs of pants. I think I had about 180 pair of them on which I was reasonably comfortable with.
‘The camera man could not keep his camera still’
“I had pictures of the judges on the pants, but rather than having them on my backside for this one, I had them on my crotch. So I had the likes of Amanda Holden blowing a raspberry and the final one was going to be Simon Cowell.”
His hilarious act did have an affect, Gary told us.
“In the rehearsals, the camera man could not keep his camera still to film me. I could see his camera going up and down while he was laughing and trying to keep his laugh in.”
Catch the full story on our podcast
But how did Gary do when his big TV stage moment arrived in front of the judges?
To find out more, you will have to catch episode 4 of our Wearside Echoes podcast which is in to its second series, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.
Wearside Echoes - which has been shortlisted for the National Publisher Podcast Awards - is available to listen to here.
Wearside Echoes series 2 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
For all your mobility needs
If you’ve been looking for a mobility shop or mobility scooters near you, you need look no further. The team at Mobility Care Solutions are on hand to meet all of your mobility aids related needs.
Whether you require daily living aids to help you manage everyday activities more independently, or whether you’re seeking vehicle adaptations so you can travel under your own steam, their friendly and professional team can help you find the right products and equipment to suit your individual needs.
Make sure you follow Wearside Echoes here. Gary’s podcasts episode will be available to listen to from Tuesday, June 3.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.