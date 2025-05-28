Record-breaking pants wearer Gary Craig has looked back on the time he did his act for the Britain’s Got Talent judges.

Wearside man Gary, who was working as an architect in Sunderland, had just set his world record for putting on 211 pairs of pants in 25 minutes back in 2010.

Gary Craig had a go at the record for the most underpants worn by one person in 2010. Here he is at Dusk nightclub with wife Jackie - but who remembers how his record attempt went?

‘I had pictures of the BGT judges on my pants’

Within a year, he was preparing to reprise the moment in front of BGT.

‘I was all ready for the big moment. It was eventful,” he told us, in an interview for the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.

'Pantsman' Gary Craig, pictured during his interview for the Wearside Echoes podcast. | se

“You had the likes of Amanda Holden, David Hasselhoff and Michael McIntyre. My act was to go out on stage, pull up a few pairs of pants. I think I had about 180 pair of them on which I was reasonably comfortable with.

‘The camera man could not keep his camera still’

“I had pictures of the judges on the pants, but rather than having them on my backside for this one, I had them on my crotch. So I had the likes of Amanda Holden blowing a raspberry and the final one was going to be Simon Cowell.”

His hilarious act did have an affect, Gary told us.

Gary Craig was going for a record in 2010 and it seemed to involve wearing as many pants as possible at the same time. Who can tell us whether Gary became a record breaker? | se

“In the rehearsals, the camera man could not keep his camera still to film me. I could see his camera going up and down while he was laughing and trying to keep his laugh in.”

But how did Gary do when his big TV stage moment arrived in front of the judges?

Wearside Echoes has been shortlisted in the Best Local and Community Podcast category of The Publisher Podcast Awards. | National World

