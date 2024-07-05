16 pictures charting Sunderland's Bridget Phillipson, from school pupil to Education Secretary

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Jul 2024, 18:36 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 18:38 BST

Britain’s new Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has had a week to remember.

She was first to be elected in the 2024 General Election and then was officially appointed as Education Secretary, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

What a story it has been for the former St Robert of Newminster School pupil.

The Sunderland Echo has followed her progress from her student days to top politician.

From runner to campaigner and keen follower of a huge range of local issues - here is the Houghton and Sunderland South MP in pictures taken from the Echo archives.

Bridget Phillipson's life and career in Echo retro photos.

1. Pupil, politician, runner, campaigner

Bridget Phillipson's life and career in Echo retro photos. | se

A young Bridget did a spot of consumer testing when we photographed her at John F Kennedy School in 1996.

2. Making a difference as a youngster

A young Bridget did a spot of consumer testing when we photographed her at John F Kennedy School in 1996. | se

A flashback to 2010 when Bridget Phillipson was pictured with her dog Sam.

3. Hugs for Sam

A flashback to 2010 when Bridget Phillipson was pictured with her dog Sam. | se

Newly elected as the MP for Houghton and Sunderland South in 2010.

4. A big day in 2010

Newly elected as the MP for Houghton and Sunderland South in 2010. | se

