She was first to be elected in the 2024 General Election and then was officially appointed as Education Secretary, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
What a story it has been for the former St Robert of Newminster School pupil.
The Sunderland Echo has followed her progress from her student days to top politician.
From runner to campaigner and keen follower of a huge range of local issues - here is the Houghton and Sunderland South MP in pictures taken from the Echo archives.
