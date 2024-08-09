Breaking is under way in Paris and here’s a look at some great scenes from Sunderland’s past.

Also known as breakdancing, we’ve seen it at the YMCA in 1984, Oxclose School in 2004, the Bangladeshi Centre in 2005, and Platinum Dance Studio in 2008.

We flipped some photos from the Echo archives and here they are once more.

1 . Freeze frames A selection of Sunderland breakdancing scenes as the sport takes its place in the Olympics.

2 . All new in 1984 Back to 1984 when a new breakdancing club got under way at the YMCA centre in Gorse Road, Sunderland.

3 . Moves from the 80s Craig Hope, left, Robert Brannigan, centre, and Simon Clark were among the members of the new breakdancing club in Gorse Road 40 years ago.

4 . Outstanding at Oxclose Lots of support for this break dancer at Oxclose School in June 2004.