Published 9th Aug 2024

It’s the newest sport at the Olympics but it already has a keen following on Wearside.

Breaking is under way in Paris and here’s a look at some great scenes from Sunderland’s past.

Also known as breakdancing, we’ve seen it at the YMCA in 1984, Oxclose School in 2004, the Bangladeshi Centre in 2005, and Platinum Dance Studio in 2008.

We flipped some photos from the Echo archives and here they are once more.

A selection of Sunderland breakdancing scenes as the sport takes its place in the Olympics.

1. Freeze frames

A selection of Sunderland breakdancing scenes as the sport takes its place in the Olympics. | se

Back to 1984 when a new breakdancing club got under way at the YMCA centre in Gorse Road, Sunderland.

2. All new in 1984

Back to 1984 when a new breakdancing club got under way at the YMCA centre in Gorse Road, Sunderland. | se

Craig Hope, left, Robert Brannigan, centre, and Simon Clark were among the members of the new breakdancing club in Gorse Road 40 years ago.

3. Moves from the 80s

Craig Hope, left, Robert Brannigan, centre, and Simon Clark were among the members of the new breakdancing club in Gorse Road 40 years ago. | se

Lots of support for this break dancer at Oxclose School in June 2004.

4. Outstanding at Oxclose

Lots of support for this break dancer at Oxclose School in June 2004. | se

