OMG That's me in the middle! I asked for your memories of Bowie in Sunderland and this is what you said
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It was in April 1987 that you began your vigil outside Roker Park to make sure you were at the front of the queue for tickets.
‘OMG that’s me in the middle’
Dawn Wright said: “Amazing to see this...I'm one at the very back...camped out many a time for tickets.’
Also in the picture was Patsy Murray who said: “OMG That's me in the middle with my sister's dog Benny Boy. Thank god for the lady over the road who supplied us with tea and coffee through the night. Also met some wonderful people in that queue.”
James R Hall raised a smile with his comment of ‘The dog thought it was queueing for Bowwowie not Bowie.’
‘A random group of 'partied out' Bowie lookalikees emerged half asleep from Roker Beach’
Martin Bloomfield also remembered the day. He said: “I was a postman on Roker seafront the morning he was playing.
“At about 7.30am opposite the Roker Hotel, a random group of 'partied out' Bowie lookalikees emerged half asleep from Roker Beach. It was an electric atmosphere in the area for sure that day.’
Darren Ewart was there. He said: ‘I was 11 years old, rode down to Roker Park with my mate and listened outside the ground’.
Many of you also remembered that Bowie mistakenly welcomed the crowd by shouting “Good evening, Newcastle.”
Thanks to everyone who responded to the story and those of you who reacted to our social media post.
Tell us about the best concert you saw in Sunderland’s past.
Email [email protected] to tell us more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.