Okay so it was nearly 40 years ago but that didn’t stop you from sharing some fantastic memories of David Bowie’s big concert in Sunderland.

It was in April 1987 that you began your vigil outside Roker Park to make sure you were at the front of the queue for tickets.

‘OMG that’s me in the middle’

The

Fans - and their dog - started queuing for Bowie tickets almost 24 hours before they went on sale. First in the queue were Helen Roper, Patsy Watson and Dawn Wright. | se

Dawn Wright said: “Amazing to see this...I'm one at the very back...camped out many a time for tickets.’

Also in the picture was Patsy Murray who said: “OMG That's me in the middle with my sister's dog Benny Boy. Thank god for the lady over the road who supplied us with tea and coffee through the night. Also met some wonderful people in that queue.”

David Bowie performing at Roker Park. What were the highlights of the concert for you? | se

James R Hall raised a smile with his comment of ‘The dog thought it was queueing for Bowwowie not Bowie.’

‘A random group of 'partied out' Bowie lookalikees emerged half asleep from Roker Beach’

Martin Bloomfield also remembered the day. He said: “I was a postman on Roker seafront the morning he was playing.

Some of the jubilant fans who got their hands on David Bowie tickets. | se

“At about 7.30am opposite the Roker Hotel, a random group of 'partied out' Bowie lookalikees emerged half asleep from Roker Beach. It was an electric atmosphere in the area for sure that day.’

Darren Ewart was there. He said: ‘I was 11 years old, rode down to Roker Park with my mate and listened outside the ground’.

Thanks to everyone who responded to the story and those of you who reacted to our social media post.

Tell us about the best concert you saw in Sunderland’s past.

