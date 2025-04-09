It was in April 1987 that you began your vigil outside Roker Park to make sure you were at the front of the queue.
1. First in the queue
Fans - and their dog - started queuing for Bowie tickets almost 24 hours before they went on sale.
First in the queue were Helen Roper, Patsy Watson and Dawn Wright. | se
2. In the queue
Pictured in 1987, excited fans in the queue to get tickets to see David Bowie in Sunderland. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Happy faces from 1987
Some of the jubilant fans who got their hands on David Bowie tickets. | se
4. The day of the gig
David Bowie in concert at Roker Park in 1987. But we want to know if you were there. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
