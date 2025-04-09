I want your memories of the day you queued for Bowie tickets in Sunderland

No pressure but we would love your memories of the day you queued for tickets to see David Bowie.

It was in April 1987 that you began your vigil outside Roker Park to make sure you were at the front of the queue.

The Sunderland Echo was there to speak to the first fans in the line, and we also have a whole host of memories of David Bowie’s performance.

Relive them all and then share your own memories of the day by emailing [email protected]

Fans - and their dog - started queuing for Bowie tickets almost 24 hours before they went on sale. First in the queue were Helen Roper, Patsy Watson and Dawn Wright.

1. First in the queue

Fans - and their dog - started queuing for Bowie tickets almost 24 hours before they went on sale. First in the queue were Helen Roper, Patsy Watson and Dawn Wright. | se

Pictured in 1987, excited fans in the queue to get tickets to see David Bowie in Sunderland.

2. In the queue

Pictured in 1987, excited fans in the queue to get tickets to see David Bowie in Sunderland. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Some of the jubilant fans who got their hands on David Bowie tickets.

3. Happy faces from 1987

Some of the jubilant fans who got their hands on David Bowie tickets. | se

David Bowie in concert at Roker Park in 1987. But we want to know if you were there.

4. The day of the gig

David Bowie in concert at Roker Park in 1987. But we want to know if you were there. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

