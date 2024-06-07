Where has the time gone. Can you believe that these little ones were in the spotlight 35 years ago.

They will all be in their 30s now but back in 1989, they were entrants in the Sunderland Echo Bonny Baby competition.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1 . So many faces Taking you back to a day in 1989 when all of these beautiful little ones had their photos taken.

2 . Waves from 1989 A wave from this adorable little one from 1989.

3 . Was it really 35 years ago A photo line-up of the children who picked up the prizes in the 13 months to 18 month section.

4 . Braced for the big day All dressed up and making a great impression in the summer of 1989.