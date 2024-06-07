11 of the cutest bonny baby photos from Sunderland in 1989

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Jun 2024, 14:00 BST

We found all these photos in the Echo archives

Where has the time gone. Can you believe that these little ones were in the spotlight 35 years ago.

They will all be in their 30s now but back in 1989, they were entrants in the Sunderland Echo Bonny Baby competition.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Taking you back to a day in 1989 when all of these beautiful little ones had their photos taken.

1. So many faces

A wave from this adorable little one from 1989.

2. Waves from 1989

A photo line-up of the children who picked up the prizes in the 13 months to 18 month section.

3. Was it really 35 years ago

All dressed up and making a great impression in the summer of 1989.

4. Braced for the big day

