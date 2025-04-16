When Bobby Charlton scored in Ryhope and hundreds of Wearside kids watched him

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Apr 2025, 13:43 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 13:44 BST
A World Cup legend had children flocking to a new soft drinks factory at Ryhope more than 50 years ago.

Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and England player, opened the new AG Barr and Co Ltd factory in 1971.

Bobby Charlton takes aim and opens the new Ryhope factory with a football.Bobby Charlton takes aim and opens the new Ryhope factory with a football.
Bobby Charlton takes aim and opens the new Ryhope factory with a football. | se

‘He kicked a ball through a paper barrier to open the factory’

Football teams from Ryhope School, Ryhope Junior School, and St Patrick’s RC School, Ryhope, were invited.

And about 100 boys in football kit lined up to watch Bobby as he kicked a ball through a paper barrier to open the factory.

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “Even more children who had been waiting outside the gates managed to get in after the ceremony. They pursued Mr Charlton in an attempt to get his autograph.”

How the Sunderland Echo reported the big moment in Ryhope in 1971.How the Sunderland Echo reported the big moment in Ryhope in 1971.
How the Sunderland Echo reported the big moment in Ryhope in 1971. | se

A special day but were you there?

It must have been a special occasion for the children and we want to know if you were one of them who was there that day.

What do you remember of the occasion and did you manage to get the famous player’s autograph?

Or perhaps you worked at the factory and would like to share your memories of the place.

Whatever your reason for getting in touch, we would love to hear from you.

Email your memories to [email protected]

