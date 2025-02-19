Delve into the fascinating stories behind these place names, including Ryhope, where a 'rough' beginning is just the start of the tale.
Intrigued? Read on for more of an insight into the communities you know and where their names came from.
1. Sunderland
An undated aerial view of Thompson's shipyard in Sunderland.
The name of Sunderland comes from sundorlande which means a land that is cut asunder. | se
2. South Shields
Buses pictured on Fowler Street, South Shields, in early 1971.
The name South Shields is thought to come from the Middle English word "schele", meaning row of fishing dwellings. | sg
3. Harton Village Centre
Harton Village centre in 1968. The name of Harton is believed to come from the Old English words heorot meaning a stag and dun meaning a hill. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Durham
A group of Sunderland people from the second annual youth pilgrimage to Durham Cathedral in 1948.
Durham derives from Old English word dun which means hill and the Norse word holm, or island. | se Photo: se
