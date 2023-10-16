11 Sunderland Blue Peter memories as children's show celebrates 65th anniversary

65 years old: And we've got Wearside memories from the 60s onwards

Happy birthday to one of the most loved shows on telly - and it's Sunderland connections.

Blue Peter is 65 years old today and we are celebrating with a look back at its links to Wearside.

There's the time John Noakes went parachuting in 1969, and stars of the show came to Wearside for the Olympic torch event in 2012.

We've got children backing the Blue Peter appeal and dig this - we've got a visit by the show's gardener in 2019.

Here's some we made earlier Blue Peter scenes we've enjoyed in Sunderland.

Ready for action John Noakes at the Northern Parachute Centre at Sunderland Airport in 1969.

Helping others at Havelock Infants A bring and buy sale at Havelock Infant School to raise funds for the Blue Peter appeal to help refugees in 1979.

Well done all of you Youngsters from Newbottle School raised cash for the Blue Peter leprosy appeal in 1996.