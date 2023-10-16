News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

11 Sunderland Blue Peter memories as children's show celebrates 65th anniversary

65 years old: And we've got Wearside memories from the 60s onwards

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:29 BST

Happy birthday to one of the most loved shows on telly - and it's Sunderland connections.

Blue Peter is 65 years old today and we are celebrating with a look back at its links to Wearside.

There's the time John Noakes went parachuting in 1969, and stars of the show came to Wearside for the Olympic torch event in 2012.

We've got children backing the Blue Peter appeal and dig this - we've got a visit by the show's gardener in 2019.

Blue Peter scenes we've enjoyed in Sunderland.

1. Here's some we made earlier

Blue Peter scenes we've enjoyed in Sunderland.

Photo Sales
John Noakes at the Northern Parachute Centre at Sunderland Airport in 1969.

2. Ready for action

John Noakes at the Northern Parachute Centre at Sunderland Airport in 1969.

Photo Sales
A bring and buy sale at Havelock Infant School to raise funds for the Blue Peter appeal to help refugees in 1979.

3. Helping others at Havelock Infants

A bring and buy sale at Havelock Infant School to raise funds for the Blue Peter appeal to help refugees in 1979.

Photo Sales
Youngsters from Newbottle School raised cash for the Blue Peter leprosy appeal in 1996.

4. Well done all of you

Youngsters from Newbottle School raised cash for the Blue Peter leprosy appeal in 1996.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Memories