What are your best Blue Peter memories?
Here's nine we made earlier - Blue Peter's links to Sunderland as we celebrate 100 years of the BBC

Here’s nine Sunderland retro photos with a Blue Peter theme that we made earlier.

By Chris Cordner
37 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 11:43am

As the BBC reaches the grand old age of 90, we have delved into the Echo archives to find these images which are all connected to one of the Beeb’s most famous programmes.

Stars of the show Helen Skelton, Konnie Huq and Matt Baker have all paid us a visit.

Others among you have visited the Blue Peter studios or raised money for a Blue Peter appeal.

See how many of these Blue Peter themed photos you remember.

1. Olympic memories from 2012

The Olympic torch relay celebration at Herrington Country Park with Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton taking part.

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

2. Konnie in Fulwell

Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq was pictured during a break from filming at Fulwell Mill in 2004.

Photo: JM

3. Barney shows a steady hand

Blue Peter presenter Barney Harwood joined in with a game at Herrington Country Park during the 2012 Olympic celebrations.

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

4. Helping charity in 2008

Blue Peter favourite Matt Baker and music star H from Step were in The Bridges to support an appeal on behalf of Grace House. Did you get to meet them?

Photo: TY

