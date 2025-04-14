Annual rally tradition is back and this time, 1,000 North East bikers will ride for charity
Hundreds of riders from throughout the North East - including Sunderland, Seaham, Dawdon, South Shields, Newcastle, Northumbria and Hartlepool - will gather for the Durham Easter Egg Run.
One thousand bikers are expected to mass in the car park at Tesco in Dragonville, Durham, on Easter Sunday, April 20.
From 10am, they will roar into action and set off in convoy to North Durham Hospital and Darlington Memorial Hospital where they will deliver Easter eggs.
The organiser is Tony Hudspith who said: “We have had a massive response due to Durham Police bike section being involved again this year.
“They will be escorting us through in one pack which is amazing news. It looks like it will be a record breaking year this year.”
The rally also supports various charities and this year, they include the North East Air Ambulance; Northumbria Blood Bikes; Miles for Men; Teenage Cancer Trust; Rainbow Trust; Feeding Families; Paws Up and Stray Aid.
Tony added: “The GoFundMe page is already over £4000 in donations for the charities and we have already distributed hundreds of eggs to schools, care homes for the elderly as well as special needs units.”
The run has its own Facebook page which has hundreds of followers and supporters including taxi firms, bingo halls, social clubs, and individuals who amassed Easter eggs to donate to the cause.
