And we want to know which part of the annual event you love the most.
Is it the early part of the day when the bands parade through their own villages before heading to Durham.
The march in Market Square, crowds over Elvet bridge, music in front of the County Hotel balcony or the parade towards the racecourse.
Whatever your favourite part of the Big Meeting, enjoy our retro Echo archive tribute.
