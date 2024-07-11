11 pictures from the Durham Miners' Gala over the years as the Big Meeting returns for 2024

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST

The countdown is on to Durham Miners Gala.

And we want to know which part of the annual event you love the most.

Is it the early part of the day when the bands parade through their own villages before heading to Durham.

The march in Market Square, crowds over Elvet bridge, music in front of the County Hotel balcony or the parade towards the racecourse.

Whatever your favourite part of the Big Meeting, enjoy our retro Echo archive tribute.

The bands, the characters, the crowds - all remembered in these Echo archive photos from Durham Miners Gala.

1. Great at the Gala

The bands, the characters, the crowds - all remembered in these Echo archive photos from Durham Miners Gala. | se

A band finishes its march on the racecourse in a scene from the 2005 Gala.

2. Retro on the racecourse

A band finishes its march on the racecourse in a scene from the 2005 Gala. | se

Horden villagers on their annual parade in their own community before heading to Durham in 2008.

3. Horden in 2008

Horden villagers on their annual parade in their own community before heading to Durham in 2008. | se

Enjoying the amusements at the Big Meeting in Durham in 2005.

4. Big fun at the Big Meeting

Enjoying the amusements at the Big Meeting in Durham in 2005. | se

