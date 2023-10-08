News you can trust since 1873
Big Brother and Sunderland, nine faces from the auditions in years gone by

Back on our screens but here's a memory or two

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

It's back! Big Brother returns to our screens this Sunday.

But how many of you remember the day you queued for auditions to make it into the Big Brother house back in the day?

All of these people - including many from Wearside - did in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Echo photographers were there to capture the atmosphere outside the auditions at St James' Park and here are those scenes once more.

And while you're at it, why not enjoy Big Brother updates on the specially devoted page to the series on the Sunderland Echo website.

Views from the auditions. See if you were you pictured in 2006, 2007 or 2008.

