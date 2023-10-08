Big Brother and Sunderland, nine faces from the auditions in years gone by

Back on our screens but here's a memory or two

It's back! Big Brother returns to our screens this Sunday.

But how many of you remember the day you queued for auditions to make it into the Big Brother house back in the day?

All of these people - including many from Wearside - did in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Echo photographers were there to capture the atmosphere outside the auditions at St James' Park and here are those scenes once more.

And while you're at it, why not enjoy Big Brother updates on the specially devoted page to the series on the Sunderland Echo website.

1 . So many faces Views from the auditions. See if you were you pictured in 2006, 2007 or 2008. Photo Sales

2 . Waiting in 2006 Happy to queue 17 years ago but are you among them? Photo Sales

3 . Look at the queues Lining the streets for the Big Brother auditions. Photo Sales

4 . Happy times Faces from the Big Brother auditions 17 years ago. Photo Sales