I'm revisiting Barclay Court: The Sunderland neighbourhood which got a facelift 40 years ago
Barclay Court in Monkwearmouth was in line for a new lease of life as long as proposals to transform it got the go-ahead.
Front and back gardens
Councillors were meeting to discuss plans to transform its buildings into flats and bungalows.
The transformation would mean they would have front and back gardens.
A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “One of Sunderland's most run down areas is set for a facelift.”
Playing in the court yards
Echo readers have previously shared their memories of growing up there and playing games of rounders and football in the court yards.
Barclay Court eventually was remodelled and became Howick Park but the memories of those days still remain.
Tell us about the people you knew when you lived there and what you remember most about the neighbourhood.
Share them with us by emailing [email protected]