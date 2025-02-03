I'm revisiting Barclay Court: The Sunderland neighbourhood which got a facelift 40 years ago

It was all change for a rundown but well known area of Sunderland forty years ago.

Barclay Court in Monkwearmouth was in line for a new lease of life as long as proposals to transform it got the go-ahead.

A chilly day in February 1986 when the Sunderland Echo photographer got these views of Barclay Court.placeholder image
Front and back gardens

Councillors were meeting to discuss plans to transform its buildings into flats and bungalows.

The transformation would mean they would have front and back gardens.

A transformation awaited Barclay Court in 1986. This is how it looked back then.placeholder image
A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “One of Sunderland's most run down areas is set for a facelift.”

A retro view of Barclay Court.placeholder image
Playing in the court yards

Echo readers have previously shared their memories of growing up there and playing games of rounders and football in the court yards.

Barclay Court eventually was remodelled and became Howick Park but the memories of those days still remain.

Tell us about the people you knew when you lived there and what you remember most about the neighbourhood.

Share them with us by emailing [email protected]

