It was all change for a rundown but well known area of Sunderland forty years ago.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barclay Court in Monkwearmouth was in line for a new lease of life as long as proposals to transform it got the go-ahead.

A chilly day in February 1986 when the Sunderland Echo photographer got these views of Barclay Court. | se

Front and back gardens

Councillors were meeting to discuss plans to transform its buildings into flats and bungalows.

Read More Rare film footage shows what Sunderland looked like in 1974

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transformation would mean they would have front and back gardens.

A transformation awaited Barclay Court in 1986. This is how it looked back then. | se

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “One of Sunderland's most run down areas is set for a facelift.”

A retro view of Barclay Court. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Playing in the court yards

Echo readers have previously shared their memories of growing up there and playing games of rounders and football in the court yards.

Barclay Court eventually was remodelled and became Howick Park but the memories of those days still remain.

Tell us about the people you knew when you lived there and what you remember most about the neighbourhood.

Share them with us by emailing [email protected]