Nine ways you spent the beginning of August in Sunderland in the past

August never disappoints when it comes to retro highlights.

The Echo photographers captured all of these archive scenes on an August day on Wearside in the past.

Were you caught in floods in Silksworth Lane in 1971, or maybe you visited Lambton Lion Park in 1974.

Perhaps you were one of the Mill Hill children pictured meeting Roger the polynesian pig in 2000.

It's all in our August look back through the Sunderland Echo archives.

New month and plenty of memories from August 1 in the past. See how many you can remember.

The setting was Pallion shipyard of Doxford and Sunderland Ltd. It was August 1970 and Clem Stephenson, a director of Doxford's joined Madame Mace who named the vessel.

Silksworth Lane was suffering from the effects of summer storms when this photo was taken in 1971.

An undated view of Herrington. Does it bring back memories for you?

