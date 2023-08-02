All this happened at the start of August in Sunderland's history
Nine ways you spent the beginning of August in Sunderland in the past
August never disappoints when it comes to retro highlights.
The Echo photographers captured all of these archive scenes on an August day on Wearside in the past.
Were you caught in floods in Silksworth Lane in 1971, or maybe you visited Lambton Lion Park in 1974.
Perhaps you were one of the Mill Hill children pictured meeting Roger the polynesian pig in 2000.
It's all in our August look back through the Sunderland Echo archives.
Page 1 of 3