News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

All this happened at the start of August in Sunderland's history

Nine ways you spent the beginning of August in Sunderland in the past

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:55 BST

August never disappoints when it comes to retro highlights.

The Echo photographers captured all of these archive scenes on an August day on Wearside in the past.

Were you caught in floods in Silksworth Lane in 1971, or maybe you visited Lambton Lion Park in 1974.

Perhaps you were one of the Mill Hill children pictured meeting Roger the polynesian pig in 2000.

It's all in our August look back through the Sunderland Echo archives.

New month and plenty of memories from August 1 in the past. See how many you can remember.

1. New month and plenty of memories from August 1 in the past. See how many you can remember.

New month and plenty of memories from August 1 in the past. See how many you can remember.

Photo Sales
The setting was Pallion shipyard of Doxford and Sunderland Ltd. It was August 1970 and Clem Stephenson, a director of Doxford's joined Madame Mace who named the out-of-shot vessel.

2. The setting was Pallion shipyard of Doxford and Sunderland Ltd. It was August 1970 and Clem Stephenson, a director of Doxford's joined Madame Mace who named the vessel.

The setting was Pallion shipyard of Doxford and Sunderland Ltd. It was August 1970 and Clem Stephenson, a director of Doxford's joined Madame Mace who named the out-of-shot vessel.

Photo Sales
Silksworth Lane was suffering from the effects of summer storms when this photo was taken in 1971.

3. Silksworth Lane was suffering from the effects of summer storms when this photo was taken in 1971.

Silksworth Lane was suffering from the effects of summer storms when this photo was taken in 1971.

Photo Sales
An undated view of Herrington. Does it bring back memories for you?

4. An undated view of Herrington. Does it bring back memories for you?

An undated view of Herrington. Does it bring back memories for you?

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HistorySunderlandNostalgiaWeather