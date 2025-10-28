He’s a Sunderland man of music and Chris Cowey has shared some incredible memories of growing up as a Mackem.

The Ryhope-raised son of a Durham miner spoke to us for episode 3 of the latest series of our Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions - and what an interview it was.

Chris Cowey who has spoken about his days at Top of the Pops. | ugc/se/other 3rd party

‘Binns and Joplings were always great for weekly treats’

Chris is the man who transformed Top of the Pops from a show with falling viewer figures to doubling its following.

He took over the show in 1997, fresh from his TV successes such as The White Room and The Tube.

His CV of achievements also includes producing The Brit Awards for ITV; Glastonbury for Channel 4 and BBC 1 and 2; the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2016; and the Professional Footballers Association Awards in 2017.

‘When I was very young, I would buy my records from Bergs’

But we were just as keen to find out what he remembered of his younger days in Sunderland. He had loads of memories including his favourite shops and where he bought his first records from.

Bergs record shop can just be seen on the right of this Sunderland Echo archive photo. | se

‘Binns and Joplings were both going strong at the time and they were always great for weekly treats. Then, of course as I got a bit older, I was heading straight over to the football every other week.

“Sunderland town centre was always really thrilling for me because I would buy all my records there. When I was very young, I would buy them from Bergs but then I would go to Atkinsons in Jacky White’s Market because they always had the best selection of music.”

‘‘David Bowie was a real standout. I just got on with him really well’

To this day, Chris’s love of Sunderland’s music talents remains strong and he would jump at the chance to do some work in his hometown.

David Bowie in concert at Roker Park in 1987. | se

“Sunderland is, and always has been, a great city for music,” he told us as he compared it to ‘Liverpool and parts of Ireland’.

“I would absolutely not hesitate at the chance of doing more stuff there.”

We also wanted to know which celebrities Chris had most enjoyed working with.

Former Top of the Pops producer Chris Cowey who has shared memories of growing up in Sunderland. | ugc

‘I have a lot of burning ambitions left. I am not slowing down any time soon’

‘David Bowie was a real standout. I just got on with him really well.

“He was amazing. Lou Reed ditto and I have got to mention Sunderland native Dave Stewart who was always a joy to work with.”

Chris said he had ‘a lot of burning ambitions left. I am not slowing down any time soon’.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our third series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

Find out what else Chris had to say about his life, his childhood and his hopes for the future by catching our podcast episode here.

Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

