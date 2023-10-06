News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance

Nine pictures from Sunderland's Athenaeum Street, spanning the decades from the 1960s onwards

One Sunderland street, 9 Echo archive photos

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:24 BST

Pop stars, art exhibitions, shops - Athenaeum Street has seen it all.

The Sunderland road becomes the next in our regular reflections on the roads of Wearside through the decades.

Have a look at the day the chart toppers The Bachelors paid a visit. And the time when Joplings opened a temporary store in the street.

It's 60 years of memories in one go - all thanks to the Sunderland Echo archives.

Athenaeum Street through the decades.

1. The journey of a Sunderland street

Athenaeum Street through the decades.

Photo Sales
A building with a big part in Sunderland's history, pictured in 1957. It was used by the Constitutional Club before the Second World War, once housed Sunderland Food Office and was used as a temporary shop by Joplings.

2. A rich history

A building with a big part in Sunderland's history, pictured in 1957. It was used by the Constitutional Club before the Second World War, once housed Sunderland Food Office and was used as a temporary shop by Joplings.

Photo Sales
Fawcett Street at the corner with Athenaeum Street in 1962. Collingwoods and Graftons are two of the well known shops pictured.

3. Shops of the 60s

Fawcett Street at the corner with Athenaeum Street in 1962. Collingwoods and Graftons are two of the well known shops pictured.

Photo Sales
Chart sensations The Bachelors brought the crowds to Atkinsons shop 56 years ago.

4. Stars in town in 1967

Chart sensations The Bachelors brought the crowds to Atkinsons shop 56 years ago.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia