The countdown is on to the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
To make sure you're right in the spirit of Sunday's big occasion, we are looking back at American Football scenes closer to home.
There's plenty to admire as local children tackle the sport and local American Football teams put in the hard yards in training.
1. Result! 9 great memories
Let's go retro with 9 American Football scenes from Wearside.
2. Stars in 2011
Lee Lamb from the DC Presidents American football club. He was at the official launch of the Sunderland Festival which had a theme of Americana in 2011.
3. Plenty of choices in 2011
Sunderland University freshers had the choice of sports in 2011 - from A for American Football to W and women's rugby. Pictured are David Peddie, centre, from the Institute of Sports with Tom Mugford and Emma Roberts.
4. Putting on a demonstration
The DC Presidents American football team demonstrating their game at the Sunderland Festival 13 years ago.