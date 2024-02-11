News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Sunderland Super Bowl special with nine pictures of American Football memories from Wearside

Super scenes from 2011 and 2012

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th Feb 2024, 05:08 GMT

The countdown is on to the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

To make sure you're right in the spirit of Sunday's big occasion, we are looking back at American Football scenes closer to home.

We found these nine images in the Echo archives from 2011 and 2012.

There's plenty to admire as local children tackle the sport and local American Football teams put in the hard yards in training.

Let's go retro with 9 American Football scenes from Wearside.

1. Result! 9 great memories

Let's go retro with 9 American Football scenes from Wearside.

Photo Sales
Lee Lamb from the DC Presidents American football club. He was at the official launch of the Sunderland Festival which had a theme of Americana in 2011.

2. Stars in 2011

Lee Lamb from the DC Presidents American football club. He was at the official launch of the Sunderland Festival which had a theme of Americana in 2011.

Photo Sales
Sunderland University freshers had the choice of sports in 2011 - from A for American Football to W and women's rugby. Pictured are David Peddie, centre, from the Institute of Sports with Tom Mugford and Emma Roberts.

3. Plenty of choices in 2011

Sunderland University freshers had the choice of sports in 2011 - from A for American Football to W and women's rugby. Pictured are David Peddie, centre, from the Institute of Sports with Tom Mugford and Emma Roberts.

Photo Sales
The DC Presidents American football team demonstrating their game at the Sunderland Festival 13 years ago.

4. Putting on a demonstration

The DC Presidents American football team demonstrating their game at the Sunderland Festival 13 years ago.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSuper BowlSportSunderlandNostalgia