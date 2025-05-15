'My life from childhood to IVF battle': Shipyard Girls creator speaks to Wearside Echoes
But in an interview for the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, she revealed how her life has also included two huge health battles.
A double health battle for Amanda and her husband
She and her husband Paul were trying for a baby through IVF treatment, but it failed.
And at the same time, Paul was diagnosed with head and neck cancer.
Amanda shared the couple’s IVF story in a novella - a short book designed to both educate and look at IVF and its process.
‘It led on to an unexpected development’
And it led on to an unexpected development. She became a best selling author.
But that is just the start of the story of Amanda’s life. She tells us more in the podcast episode which will be available to hear from Tuesday, May 20.
Make sure you full listen to the full interview with Wearside Echoes - which has been shortlisted for the National Publisher Podcast Awards - here.
Our fantastic backers
Wearside Echoes series 2 is a set of six interviews conducted by Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner.
It is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
If you’ve been looking for a mobility shop or mobility scooters near you, you need look no further. The team at Mobility Care Solutions are on hand to meet all of your mobility aids related needs.
Whether you require daily living aids to help you manage everyday activities more independently, or whether you’re seeking vehicle adaptations so you can travel under your own steam, their friendly and professional team can help you find the right products and equipment to suit your individual needs.
Make sure you follow Wearside Echoes here.