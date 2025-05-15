Shipyard Girls author Amanda Revell Walton has taken the best seller charts by storm.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in an interview for the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, she revealed how her life has also included two huge health battles.

Amanda Revell Walton, author of the Shipyard Girls and one of the wonderful people who shared their childhood memories with Wearside Echoes. | other 3rd party

A double health battle for Amanda and her husband

She and her husband Paul were trying for a baby through IVF treatment, but it failed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at the same time, Paul was diagnosed with head and neck cancer.

Amanda shared the couple’s IVF story in a novella - a short book designed to both educate and look at IVF and its process.

‘It led on to an unexpected development’

And it led on to an unexpected development. She became a best selling author.

Bestselling author Amanda Revell Walton aka Nancy Revell. | se

But that is just the start of the story of Amanda’s life. She tells us more in the podcast episode which will be available to hear from Tuesday, May 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

Make sure you full listen to the full interview with Wearside Echoes - which has been shortlisted for the National Publisher Podcast Awards - here.

Our fantastic backers

Wearside Echoes series 2 is a set of six interviews conducted by Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

It is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

If you’ve been looking for a mobility shop or mobility scooters near you, you need look no further. The team at Mobility Care Solutions are on hand to meet all of your mobility aids related needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you follow Wearside Echoes here.