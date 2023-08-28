News you can trust since 1873
Nine great memories from Albany Primary over the years after the Washington school got the thumbs up from Ofsted

Play time; carol singing; Jubilee celebrations; we've got it all

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

It's the place where children can reach for the stars.

It's Albany Primary School which got lots of positive feedback in its recent Ofsted report, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

Let's keep that positive vibe going with a look back at even more great views of the school in the past.

There's the day when African culture was on the agenda in 2007, or the time when children were the stars of a Christmas lights switch-on in 2014.

We've got flag waving for the Jubilee in 2012 and play time in 2005. Have a look.

9 Albany Primary School photos which show just how friendly it is.

1. An Albany journey

A class line-up from 2004. See how many faces you recognise.

2. Festive in 2004

Having fun in the playground 18 years ago.

3. Play time in 2005

The Usworth Partnership made a presentation to the school in 2005. Perhaps you can tell us more about it.

4. A presentation from 2005

