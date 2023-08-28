Nine great memories from Albany Primary over the years after the Washington school got the thumbs up from Ofsted
Play time; carol singing; Jubilee celebrations; we've got it all
It's the place where children can reach for the stars.
It's Albany Primary School which got lots of positive feedback in its recent Ofsted report, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
Let's keep that positive vibe going with a look back at even more great views of the school in the past.
There's the day when African culture was on the agenda in 2007, or the time when children were the stars of a Christmas lights switch-on in 2014.
We've got flag waving for the Jubilee in 2012 and play time in 2005. Have a look.