'Friendly' Sunderland school with 'high expectations' judged as good by Ofsted

Inspectors also highlighted the positive relationships between staff and children as a “strength of the school” and how both pupils and adults are inspired by the school’s motto to ‘reach their own stars’.

Lead inspector Alison Stephenson praised the Washington based school’s “ambitious curriculum” and the focus on developing children’s literacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Leaders have high expectations for all pupils. Recent changes to the curriculum are already making a difference.

“Leaders have identified the most important knowledge they want pupils to learn. This helps to develop pupils’ expertise across a broad range of subjects.

“The curriculum is carefully sequenced across all subjects. Teachers build learning in a logical way to meet the needs of all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

“Leaders prioritise reading. The phonics programme is well taught. Pupils read books that match the sounds that they are learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teachers make timely checks on how well pupils are developing their phonic knowledge. Pupils who need extra support get the help that they need to become fluent readers. As a result, pupils learn to read well.

“There is a love of reading throughout the school. Pupils talk passionately about their favourite authors and stories.”

Albany Village Primary School

The report also highlighted a number of improvements at the school.

Ms Stephenson added: “The new headteacher has worked successfully to improve morale across the school. Staff and leaders are a united team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Communication with parents has improved. Parents are well informed about how well their children are doing.

“The vast majority of parents who communicated with the inspectors are overwhelmingly positive about the school.”

The report also commended the school’s support for children with SEND and extra curricular provision.

Inspectors said: “Leaders enrich the curriculum by inviting a variety of visitors into school. Pupils visit places of interest, such as a gurdwara temple and Derwent Hill.