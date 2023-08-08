News you can trust since 1873
Inspectors praise 'calm and purposeful school' following good Ofsted report

Ofsted inspectors praise good school with a calm learning environment.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST- 2 min read

Ofsted inspectors have described how children at Springwell Village Primary School are “happy and enjoy coming to school” after judging the setting to be good in their latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors highlighted how pupils are enthusiastic and “display positive attitudes to learning” and described classrooms as being “calm and purposeful”.

The report praised the high expectations of staff and the “strong relationships” established between children and their teachers.

Inspectors also highlighted how the school’s motto, ‘Learning today for a brighter future’, “spreads through all aspects of school life”.

Springwell Village Primary School.Springwell Village Primary School.
Lead inspector Lynn Chambers identified "after the further development of subjects including history, art and computing", the school’s curriculum is “now ambitious and well designed to meet the needs of the pupils”.

She added: “Leaders ensure that vital knowledge is organised for each year group, so that pupils can build on what they already know as they move through the school. In lessons, teachers revisit previous content to help pupils remember what they have learned and check their understanding.

“Leaders have recently introduced a new early reading programme. All staff have been trained and teach phonics effectively. As a result, pupils can confidently apply the phonic knowledge they have learned.

"Leaders ensure that those who are at the early stages of learning to read or who have fallen behind quickly access extra support to help them become fluent readers.”

Ms Chambers also commended the school’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She added: “Pupils with SEND are well supported. Staff adapt teaching methods and resources to match pupils’ individual support plans. Pupils with SEND access the full curriculum and receive precise, focused support from teachers and teaching assistants.”

The report also praised the school’s focus on children’s personal development and described pupils’ behaviour as a “particular strength of the school”.  

