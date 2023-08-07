Ofsted inspectors have described Springboard Nursery as being “filled with fun and laughter” after the setting was judged as good following its latest inspection.

The inspection team highlighted how children “bound through the gate with big smiles on arrival” and how staff provide a “warm and welcoming environment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead inspector Clare Wilkins also praised the nursery’s curriculum and the support afforded to children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “Staff plan a broad and balanced curriculum that supports all children. Staff provide a balance of direct teaching and opportunities for children to play and explore freely.

“This helps children to successfully build on what they already know and can do. Staff link planned activities to children's interests, which helps to ignite their curiosity.

“Children with SEND are supported particularly well. Staff recognise and celebrate the significance of every achievement, for example, when children develop the confidence to hold a friend's hand or to step over a crack in the pavement.”

(left to right) Sandra Bolton, nursery manager Marie Hunter, and Caitlain Armes celebrate their good Ofsted with the children..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wilkins was also fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s staff.

She said: “Staff join in with children's play, skilfully helping them to learn and remember more.

“Staff provide plenty of opportunities for children to see and hear words. For example, they record scores on a chalkboard during a target-practice game, spelling out the names so that children can hear the letter sounds.

“Staff's nurturing and caring approach contributes to the warm, trusting relationships that they form with all children. This helps children to develop high self-esteem and a strong sense of security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the judgement, nursery manager Marie Hunter said: “We are really pleased with the judgement and it’s such a positive report.

“I’m really pleased that inspectors recognised the positive attitudes to children’s learning and about how passionate the staff are in developing children’s language and communication skills.”

Marie was also pleased the inspectors recognised the “positive relationships established with parents”.

Ms Wilkins said: “Parents describe staff as 'awesome' and appreciate the detailed information they receive about their children's learning through an electronic app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They enjoy taking part in family learning sessions, where staff help them with ways to further support their children's learning and enhance their experiences at home.”

The report highlighted how staff at the nursery feel well supported and their “morale is high”.